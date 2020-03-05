Kaut Returns as Avalanche Recalls Dries, Connauton

March 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Martin Kaut has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche, while forward Sheldon Dries and defenseman Kevin Connauton have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Kaut has generated five goals and 11 assists in 31 AHL games with Colorado this season and has collected two goals and one assist in eight NHL contests with the Avalanche.

Dries has already skated in three NHL games this season and has notched three goals and three assists in 43 total NHL contests, all with the Avalanche. In addition, the 25-year old currently leads the Eagles with 21 goals in 49 games, while his 35 points are tied for second on the team.

Connauton is returning to the Avalanche after appearing in one game with Colorado earlier this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman has amassed five goals and 22 assists in 38 contests with the Eagles and is a veteran of 259 career games in the AHL. Additionally, Connauton has produced 27 goals and 49 assists in 311 NHL games with Colorado, Arizona, Columbus and Dallas.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Ontario Reign on Friday, March 6th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.