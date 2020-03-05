San Diego Gulls Recall Johnston from Idaho

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Ryan Johnston from the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.

Johnston, 28 (2/14/92), has recorded 1-5=6 points with a +2 rating in 14 games with San Diego this season. Acquired from the Toronto Marlies for future considerations Oct. 31, Johnston has earned 6-30=36 points and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 101 career AHL games with San Diego and St. John's.

The 5-10, 179-pound defenseman has earned one assist and a +1 rating with five PIM in four contests with the Steelheads this season. The Sudbury, Ontario, native has also appeared in 10 career National Hockey League (NHL) games with the Montreal Canadiens.

