Sens Explain the Story Behind Their Jersey Numbers

March 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





It's a simple question: why do you wear the jersey number you wear?

There's a story behind every jersey number. Some have personal meaning. Some took their favourite players number. Others were simply assigned a number when joining the Sens. Each player is different.

So, here's the reason every member of the Belleville Senators wear the jersey number they wear.

#1 - Marcus Hogberg

I've been wearing it for a long time. I don't remember when I started wearing it but I've always worn it so I wanted to keep it.

#4 - Jordan Murray

It was all that was left when I went to UNB so I just stuck with it. Matt Mitchell gave it to me at the start of my first season so I've just had it ever since.

#5 - Jack Dougherty

I just decided to wear no. 5. I'm not a huge numbers guy. Last year I wore 23. Just give me a jersey.

#6 - Andreas Englund

I was wearing no. 4 when I was growing up but when I came up to the senior team in Sweden four wasn't available so I took six.

#7 - Jonathan Davidsson

The reason is that my brother and I always have numbers close to each other. I had 9, he had 10 in juniors. Then 71 and 70. And now 7 and 9.

#8 - Michael Carcone

Growing up, Alex Ovechkin was my favourite player and my brother wore it for a bit too when he was playing so I liked it when I was younger.

#9 - Josh Norris

I wore no.9 my first year at Michigan so I took it again here.

#10 - Alex Formenton

I grew up playing my minor hockey in Barrie and had that number growing up so I wanted to go back to where I started.

#11 - Vitaly Abramov

Since I was four years old, my dad loved this number. He played bandy and wore 11 so I took his number too.

#13 - Nick Baptiste

I was a big Mats Sundin fan growing up so I wore 13 because of him early in my career and then it kind of just stuck the rest of my career.

#14 - Filip Chlapik

I use to have 14 the whole time I was growing up but when I came here, Jim O'Brien had it. But once he left, I just wanted to have 14.

#15 - Christian Jaros

I got it in Lulea when I was playing in Sweden. I also got drafted in 2015. We won a medal at the 2015 World Juniors with Slovakia. A lot of stuff happened in 2015 so that's why I wear it now.

#16 - Joseph LaBate

I was born on April 16th.

#17 - JC Beaudin

To be honest, I wore 16 in juniors and in Belleville Labate has it so when Matt Mitchell asked me if I wanted to change numbers this summer (they gave me 26 when I got traded last year) I had a few options and thought 17 looked nice, plus, it's close to 16.

#18 - Morgan Klimchuk

It was something I got assigned in junior. I didn't really have a say in it at the time so I've stuck with it throughout my pro career. I had to make a change when I came here last year but Matt Mitchell gave it back to me this year.

#19 - Drake Batherson

My dad wore it growing up when I was watching him play when I was younger and then I had the number growing up for a bit, then in junior and then it was open this year so I took it.

#20 - Frank Corrado

It was given to me when I got to Belleville.

#22 - Logan Brown

I wore 21 my whole life because my dad wore 21 in the NHL but last year, 21 was taken here so they gave me 22 but I've come to like it more than 21.

#23 - Chris Clapperton

They gave it to me when I came here so I took it and now play with it.

#24 - Christian Wolanin

It was my college number. They give you an option of six numbers and once I started to wear it I loved it. I bought into the whole Kobe Bryant and Mamba mentality. I just became a super fan of the number. Marshawn Lynch, all the greats that have worn that number, so I just became a fan of it. I'm going to switch to it next year in Ottawa. It's kind of my thing now.

#25 - Darren Archibald

It's a number I've worn since junior now. My older cousin wore it back in the day when I was younger going to watch his junior games and I always looked up to him so I decided on 25 too.

#26 - Erik Brannstrom

I always wear 26 or 17. My brother usually wears 17 and me 26. I had 26 in Chicago and then when I got here last season Beaudin had 26 so we switched now so I have 26. I prefer 26 and my brother 17 and it's because my dad played with both numbers.

#27 - Max Lajoie

I wore it in junior and it's my favourite number right now so I was happy to get it back.

#28 - Stuart Percy

Honestly, they just gave it to me. I wore it in junior once so they probably just saw it was an opening and gave it to me.

#30 - Filip Gustavsson

There's no real reason behind the jersey number. In Lulea, they always wear 34 and 31 as their goalie numbers and I came up as a third goalie and I just took No. 30. It was a classic goalie number but if I would choose my own number, I would take 77 for a try because it looks really cool.

#32 - Hubert Labrie

Manner gave me 32. He did the same thing in Hershey and then when I came in here, he gave 32 again. There's no reason why.

#35 - Joey Daccord

I use to wear no. 1 because of Andrew Raycroft and also Corey Schneider because he wore no.1 at Boston College. But when he got drafted by Vancouver he switched to 35 because Roberto Luongo had no. 1 and that same year, the senior goalie at my high school was no. 1 so then I had to pick a different number and chose 35 because Schneider was my favourite goalie.

#37 - Jordan Szwarz

My first year in Boston, it was an AHL contract in Providence. So, I showed up to camp and 37 was in my stall and I never really complained about it. I had a good year and thought maybe stick with it. I always wore No. 10 growing up through juniors but now I'm wearing 37.

#38 - Rudolfs Balcers

My first year pro they gave it to me in San Jose. I never got to pick. The rookies don't get to choose so I kind of just stuck with it.

#47 - Parker Kelly

I got sent a list of numbers and Lajoie had 27 so then I tried to pick a number with 7 in it and 47 was left so that's how I picked 47.

#48 - Jonathan Aspirot

I like the number eight so then half of eight is four, so I choose 48.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.