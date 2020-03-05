Phantoms F Joel Farabee Recalled by Flyers

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Joel Farabee

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have recalled forward Joel Farabee from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

After James van Riemsdyk injured his hand in last night's game against the Washington Capitals, Farabee will rejoin the Flyers for their game tonight in Philadelphia against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Farabee, 20, is playing in his first full season of professional hockey and has played in five games for Lehigh Valley this season and has tallied four points with three goals and one assist, including a four-game point streak to start the season. He made his pro debut on October 11, 2019 and scored a highlight reel goal against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He was recalled by the Flyers on October 20 and made his NHL debut October 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Farabee has played 49 games for Philadelphia this season and has registered seven goals and nine assists for 13 points and 39 penalty minutes.

A native of Cicero, New York, Farabee was drafted in the first round (#18 overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to turning pro, he played a year of college hockey for the University of Boston. In 37 games for the Terriers during their 2018-19 season, He totaled 36 points including 17 goals and 19 assists. Farabee also spent time on the U.S National Development Team where he was a part of a gold medal winning team at the 2017 World U18 Championships in Slovakia. He was also a part of two silver medal winning teams at the 2018 World U18 Championships in Russia and the 2019 World Junior Championships in Canada.

