Barracuda Tame Wild with 5-1 Win
March 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (19-27-4-2) took on the Iowa Wild (36-17-4-3) (Minnesota Wild) for the second-straight game at the SAP Center on Wednesday night and wrapped up the season series with a 5-1 victory.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (11-16-4) stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced en-route to his second-straight win
Mat Robson (10-9-4) took the loss for the Wild allowing five goals on 31 shots
Joachim Blichfeld (16) broke a season-long eight-game scoring drought with a power-play tally early in the first and is now first on the Barracuda in power-play goals (5)
Jonny Brodzinski (11, 12) scored twice in the third period, giving him two-straight two-goal efforts
Nick DeSimone (4) snapped a 25-game goalless drought with a third period goal
Ivan Chekhovich registered the second multi-point effort of his season, notching two assists
Maxim Letunov collected two assists for the second-straight game, and paces the Barracuda in assists (26) and points (38)
San Jose had five different skaters register multiple-points in the win
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Iowa 0 0 1 1
San Jose 1 1 3 5
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Iowa 34 1 4 10
San Jose 31 1 6 14
