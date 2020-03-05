Barracuda Tame Wild with 5-1 Win

The San Jose Barracuda (19-27-4-2) took on the Iowa Wild (36-17-4-3) (Minnesota Wild) for the second-straight game at the SAP Center on Wednesday night and wrapped up the season series with a 5-1 victory.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (11-16-4) stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced en-route to his second-straight win

Mat Robson (10-9-4) took the loss for the Wild allowing five goals on 31 shots

Joachim Blichfeld (16) broke a season-long eight-game scoring drought with a power-play tally early in the first and is now first on the Barracuda in power-play goals (5)

Jonny Brodzinski (11, 12) scored twice in the third period, giving him two-straight two-goal efforts

Nick DeSimone (4) snapped a 25-game goalless drought with a third period goal

Ivan Chekhovich registered the second multi-point effort of his season, notching two assists

Maxim Letunov collected two assists for the second-straight game, and paces the Barracuda in assists (26) and points (38)

San Jose had five different skaters register multiple-points in the win

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Iowa 0 0 1 1

San Jose 1 1 3 5

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Iowa 34 1 4 10

San Jose 31 1 6 14

