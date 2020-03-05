Monsters Sign Forward Lindsay Sparks to Pro Tryout Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the team signed forward Lindsay Sparks to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 53 appearances for the ECHL's Brampton Beast this season, Sparks posted 22-26-48 with 59 penalty minutes and a -4 rating and posted two penalty minutes in one appearance for the Monsters.

A 5'9", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Oakville, ON, Sparks, 29, tallied 1-3-4 with 18 penalty minutes and an even rating in 28 career AHL appearances for the Tucson Roadrunners, Providence Bruins and the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-20. In 305 career ECHL appearances spanning parts of seven seasons from 2013-18 and 2019-20 for the Fort Wayne Komets, South Carolina Stingrays, Greenville Road Warriors, Cincinnati Cyclones, Missouri Mavericks, Orlando Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush, Atlanta Gladiators and Brampton, Sparks logged 95-158-253 with 263 penalty minutes and a +3 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Sparks contributed 17-18-35 with 62 penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 83 NCAA appearances for the University of Michigan spanning four seasons from 2009-13.

