Jamie Langenbrunner Becomes 10th Alumnus to be Honoured by Petes with Banner Raising

Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald vs. the Kingston Frontenacs

(Peterborough, ON) - It was a historic night at the PMC on Thursday, October 24 as the Peterborough Petes welcomed the Kingston Frontenacs for a weeknight battle. Kingston won the game by a score of 6-4.

Before the game, the Petes honoured Alumnus and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Jamie Langenbrunner with a Banner Raising Ceremony, highlighting his time with the Petes and 18 year career in the NHL. Langenbrunner is the 10th alumnus to be honoured by the Petes, with his banner joining the likes of Bob Gainey, Chris Pronger, Roger Neilson, Scotty Bowman, Dick Todd, Mickey Redmond, Steve Yzerman, Larry Murphy, and Colin Campbell. Langenbrunner was joined on the ice by the Petes Board of Directors, former Petes General Manager Jeff Twohey, Alumni with Distinction Bob Gainey and Dick Todd, as well as his family and former billets.

Aiden Young led the way for the Petes, scoring his first two goals of the season, while also adding an assist. Chase Lefebvre had two assists, as Carson Cameron and Nico Addy rounded out the scoring. Matthew Jenken and Caden Taylor also had an assist in the game.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal - Carson Cameron (2), Assist - Caden Taylor (1)

Kingston Goal - Tyler Hopkins (4), Assists - Matthew Soto (6), Jacob Battaglia (10)

Kingston Goal - Matthew Soto (6), Assists - Tyler Hopkins (5), Quinton Burns (10)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal - Aiden Young (1), Assists - Chase Lefebvre (4), Matthew Jenken (4)

Kingston Goal - Jacob Battaglia (8), Assists - Tyler Hopkins (6), Matthew Soto (7)

Kingston Goal - Jacob Battaglia (9), Assist - Emil Pieniniemi (10)

Third Period:

Kingston Goal - Tyler Hopkins (5), Assist - Xander Velliaris (1)

Peterborough Goal - Aiden Young (2), Unassisted

Kingston Goal - Tuomas Uronen (4), Assists - Luke McNamara (5), Quinton Burns (11)

Peterborough Goal - Nico Addy (1), Assists - Chase Lefebvre (5), Aiden Young (2)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, October 26, when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Brantford Civic Centre. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

