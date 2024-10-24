Generals Visit IceDogs with Hope to Split Season Series

October 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Generals head to Niagara tonight to take on the first-place team in the Eastern Conference. The IceDogs are 7-2 and beat the Generals the last time they played on October 4th. Oshawa is on a three-game winning streak and will look to hand the IceDogs their third loss of the season and tie the season series 1-1.

The Generals had an undefeated weekend, beating their rival Petes twice and the 2024 Memorial Cup Champions, Saginaw Spirit. Beckett Sennecke registered five points in the three games, four of which came against the Spirit, with two goals and two assists. Colby Barlow scored his first with the Generals against the Spirit, getting the monkey off his back. He also added an assist. It looks like the Sennecke and Barlow show has officially arrived.

As for the IceDogs, Kevin He is lighting up the league to start the season, averaging two points per game (9 goals, 9 assists for 18 points in 9 games played). He has contributed to a solid IceDogs powerplay that has clicked at 25% thus far. Their penalty kill has also been good, running at 80%, the third-best in the Eastern Conference.

The Generals' powerplay has been almost as successful, operating at 24.1%, but their penalty kill has been second worst in the Eastern Conference (73.2%). With the Generals on a three-game win streak, this close matchup could be won via special teams.

Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m., and the game can be watched on Rogers TV or CHL TV or listened to on Oshawa Generals Radio.

