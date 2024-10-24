67's Release Thomas Sirman to the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

October 24, 2024

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have released overage defenceman & reigning Roger Neilson Memorial Award winner Thomas Sirman to the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL, the team announced today.

"Thomas has been a valued member of our team, and we wish him the very best as he continues his career in Charlottetown," said Ottawa 67's General Manager James Boyd.

Sirman, 20, was selected in the 3rd round, 60th overall, by Ottawa in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. The Aurora, Ontario native suited up in 164 games over the past 4 seasons, posting 12 goals and 53 assists, for 65 points as a Barber Pole. Sirman was named winner of the Roger Neilson Memorial Award, as the league's top post-secondary academic player in May 2024.

