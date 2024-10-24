Spitfires Stay Hot, Win 7-5 over Attack

October 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Attack were in town on Thursday for a rematch from Saturday night at the Bayshore. The Spitfires took that game 4-1. On Thursday, the Attack were looking to revenge their loss and get back in the win column as the Spitfires were looking to ride the teams' hot streak.

In the first period, the action went back and forth as both teams jostled for position. The Spitfires were able to break the deadlock as Noah Morneau with a seeing eye shot went in off the post for his 5th of the season. Exactly a minute later, the Attack would score to even the game as McCue scored his 4th. After the first, shots were 16-8 in favour of the Spitfires.

In the second period, the Spitfires would score just 20 seconds in as Greentree scored. Just four minutes later, the Spitfires grab another goal as Protas finished off a nice play. The Spitfires were up 3-1. Just over six minutes later, the Attack would respond and cut the lead to 3-2. It took just 55 seconds and the Spitfires responded as Nesbitt scored hist first of the game. The Spitfires led 4-2 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Nesbitt would pick up where he left off as he scored his second of the night, giving the Spitfires a 5-2 lead. The Attack would not go away though as they scored two goals and narrowed the game to 5-4. Garden would added some much needed insurance as he scored his 2nd of the season. A late powerplay pulled the Attack back within one goal however Nesbitt would seal the deal with an empty net goal and recording his first career hat-trick.

The Spitfires are back in action on Saturday as Niagara comes to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

