OHL Brings Communities Together, Making Financial Impact of at Least $450 Million in 2023-24

October 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - A major impact study examining the economic impact generated by Canadian Hockey League (CHL) teams within their home markets has revealed that Ontario Hockey League (OHL) franchises brought a collective financial impact of at least $450 million to their local communities during the 2023-24 season. The study conducted by T1 Agency pulled together economic data from across the 60-team CHL and presented its findings in a report provided to clubs earlier this month used to quantify the impact of fans travelling into OHL markets for games and other league activities.

The lead author on the study, Dr. Norm O'Reilly, Partner at T1 and Dean at the University of New England's College of Business, concluded that "the ability of CHL clubs to attract significant incremental dollars to their communities was clearly demonstrated across nearly 100 financial and non-financial variables. The clubs are key contributors to their local markets."

The report found that OHL clubs spent a total of $20 million locally within their communities last season, a portion of which consists of $11.4 million in capital investments made by eight different clubs towards purposes such as enhancing their facilities and improving the fan experience. OHL teams employ more than 320 full-time staff members, 325 part-time staff members and almost 700 game day staff members while an additional 215 students gained valuable experience as interns and co-op students.

"The strength of the Ontario Hockey League is its communities," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Not only is the OHL a world class development league, it's also collection of teams and individuals who care a great deal about their local communities and the people who call them home. Players pursuing their athletic and academic goals is what the OHL is all about, but seeing entire communities positively affected by the efforts of our teams is also a big part of this league's mission."

The OHL continues to promote minor hockey at a local level, with teams contributing more than $800,000 in support of minor hockey programs last season. A total of 15 minor hockey organizations in OHL communities proudly compete while displaying the logo of their local OHL team. Players across the league helped inspire love for the game at a grassroots level, investing a collective total of 1,254 hours of mentorship hours with minor hockey associations.

The League also continued its long-standing tradition of making a substantial charitable impact. Teams contributed $6.9 million to 812 different local causes. Players were engaged in their respective communities, with 1,186 players, coaches and owners partaking in community visits to locations such as schools and hospitals.

Education remains a top priority in the OHL, with member teams contributing more than $3.9 million into the league's scholarship program last season as players past and present pursue their goals at post-secondary institutions in communities across North America.

O'Reilly noted that "this was the second time that T1 has conducted this deep research for the CHL, with the league's impact on its local communities almost doubling between the 2019 and 2023 seasons, indicative of a league doing more and better things for its host communities."

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.