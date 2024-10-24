Calum Ritchie Returns to the Generals Roster

October 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - Calum Ritchie has returned to the Oshawa Generals after making the Colorado Avalanche team out of training camp. Ritchie, selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL entry draft, had a stand-out training camp after missing out on last year's due to an injury.

In four pre-season games, Ritchie registered two goals and one assist, one of which was a highlight reel goal. Fast forward to the regular season, and he earned a spot on the second-line right wing, playing alongside Casey Middlestadt, and accounted for 12:47 minutes of ice time in seven games.

Ritchie was also praised for his off-ice personality by Avalanche winger Logan O'Connor.

"He's a lot more mature and bought in professionally than I'd say most guys his age are... He knows what he needs to do off the ice training-wise... Acting like a pro, recovery-wise, nutrition-wise, he's bought into all those things." (via X @megangly)

Nathan Mackinnon also chimed in recently on the Spitten Chiclets Podcast, talking about Ritchie's highlight reel goal in pre-season.

"That move on its own, some people are like 'he whiffed'... [in practice] we're playing two puck after and he did it, the same thing. Everybody, the whole camp, is like, 'no you didn't do that'... We made him do it again, and he did it again, so it's definitely on purpose. It's crazy."

Not having that skill in the lineup to start the season has been a big loss for the Generals. Last season, Ritchie led the team in points with 28 goals and 52 assists, for 80 points in just 50 regular-season games. He did not slow down in the playoffs, leading the team again with 30 points in 21 games.

With Ritchie's return, expect him to play first-line centre, with Barlow as one of his premier wingers. Ritchie's playmaking ability and Colby Barlow's premier shot will be a lethal combo going forward this season.

