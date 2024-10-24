Generals Drop a Close Match in Niagara

October 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - Oshawa begins a two-game road trip in St. Catharines against the Niagara IceDogs. The Generals played well last weekend, going 3-0-0 to take their regular season record to 5-5-1, good for 11 points. The IceDogs went 2-0-0-1 in their last three games to bring their regular season record to 7-2-0-0.

The action started early when Blair Scott checked Generals Captain Ben Danford from behind, and Harrison Franssen stepped up to fight Scott. Major penalties would be issued to both Scott and Franssen, with Franssen also getting a two-minute instigator penalty.

Kevin He scored following the review to make it 1-0 IceDogs. Another fight later broke out, as Danford and Assadourian collected roughing penalties. Kevin He scored again at 12:10.

During a 5-on-3 for Oshawa, Luke Torrance would score off of a centring pass from Beckett Sennecke to end the period at 2-1. The total shots throughout the first period were 13 to 8 in favour of Oshawa.

The Generals would start the second period with 35 seconds of powerplay time but would not convert. Zackary Sandhu would collect a two-minute penalty for holding 2:14 into the first, but the Generals would kill off the penalty. A miscommunication from Oshawa would lead to Andrei Loshko scoring, making it a 3-1 game for the IceDogs.

Kevin He fired the puck over the glass at 2:58, giving Oshawa a powerplay. Beckett Sennecke was called for interference, and Ethan Czata was called for embellishment. Oshawa would not convert on the powerplay. Shots at the end of the second were 21-17 in favour of Oshawa.

The fourth line for Oshawa would produce, as Tyler O'Toole would score on the rebound to make it 3-2 after only 2:46 of action. After many close chances, Beckett Sennecke would connect on a pass from Luca Marrelli on the powerplay to tie it at three. Niagara would go on a four-minute powerplay and convert with Andrei Loshko's goal.

Oshawa remained on the penalty kill to end the game, and Niagara won it 4-3, dropping the Gens to a 5-6-1-0 record. The total shots to end the game were 33 to 25 in favour of Oshawa.

The Generals are back in action at the Slush Puppie Place in Kingston to take on the Frontenacs tomorrow at 7 P.M. You can tune in on CHLTV or the Generals audio broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.