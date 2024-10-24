Erie Hold off Colts, 2-1

October 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Erie Otters made their annual trip to Barrie on Thursday, just one of two total meetings these teams will have this regular season. The Otters entered the matchup at 5-3-0-1, just 1 point back of the Colts who sat at 6-3-0-0 prior to Thursday's game. This game marked the return of Barrie's captain Beau Jelsma from injury, great news for the Colts who were already red hot having won 5 of their last 6 before this one.

Despite outshooting their opposition by a large margin (16 - 7) Barrie played a rather disorganized first and failed to get on the board. The only goal of the period came on a point shot from Erie's Matthew Schaefer. Cole Beaudoin of the Colts was taken down on a breakaway late in the period warranting a penalty shot but was stopped on the penalty shot attempt.

A cleaner second period led to higher quality chances for Barrie as they took a stranglehold on the lead in total shots which would sit at 30 to 16 in favour of the Colts heading into the third. With no shortage of offensive chances in tight on him, Erie netminder Noah Erliden had his work cut out for him, but he was able to keep Barrie off the board by stopping all 14 of their second period shots, sending the Otters into the third with a 1-0 lead.

Erie opened up the third by extending their lead on a goal scored by the 2025 draft-eligible Malcolm Spence, putting his team up 2-0 in the final frame. As the game began to slip away from the Colts, captain Beau Jelsma gave them life walking down the left side and burying the puck far side on the thus-far perfect Erliden, finally solving the Swedish goaltender and cutting the Otter's lead down to 1. Barrie continued its dominance in the shot department, closing out the game with 42 shots to Erie's 24, but failed to even it up before time ran out.

The Otters took this one 2-1 and notch their 6th win on the season. Beau Jelsma's heroics in his return to the lineup weren't enough to lift his squad over Erie and the Colts fall to 6-4-0-0. Barrie travels to Erie on November 2nd for their final meeting of the regular season.

