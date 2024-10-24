Steve Staios Inducted to Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame

October 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs are incredibly proud to congratulate former President & General Manager Steve Staios on his induction to the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame.

A proud Hamiltonian, Steve began his hockey journey with the Hamilton Huskies AAA program, moving up to the Hamilton Kilty B's before graduating onto the Ontario Hockey League where he starred for the Niagara Falls Thunder and Sudbury Wolves over 3 seasons. In 1991, Staios was selected in the 2nd round of the NHL Draft, 27th overall by the St. Louis Blues and by the fall of 1993 was beginning what became an 18-year professional hockey career.

Skating in 1176 games professionally, 1001 of those coming in the National Hockey League, Staios suited up for the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers (where served as captain for the 2000-01 season), Edmonton Oilers (where Staios played 8 years and became one of the NHL's predominant defensive defensemen), Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.

On the international stage, Staios represented Canada at 4 World Hockey Championships, collecting gold medals on 3 occasions; 2003, 2004 & 2008, serving as an assistant captain on each occasion.

Following his retirement from the professional ranks, Staios transitioned into management, spending 3 seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs in Player Development and eventually serving as assistant coach in the 2014-15 season. When the Hamilton Bulldogs moved from the American Hockey League to the Ontario Hockey League, Staios began his working relationship, and friendship, with team owner Michael Andlauer, that has proved one of the most successful partnerships in hockey. Taking the role as Team President in 2015, and adding the General Manager duties in 2016, Staios constructed Robertson Cup Championship teams in 2018 & 2022, with the Bulldogs never failing to qualify for the playoffs in each of his 6 seasons at the helm.

With his incredible success at the OHL level, Staios returned to the Edmonton Oilers as Special Assistant to the General Manager for the 2023-24 season but when Michael Andlauer purchased the Ottawa Senators prior to the 2023-24 season, the opportunity arose for Staios to link up with his Championship partner once more. Taking the role of President of Hockey Operations on September 29th 2023, Staios would add the Interim General Manager's title on November 1st before taking it fully on December 31st, 2023.

