Oklahoma City Blue

Jahmi'Us Ramsey Scores 19 Points for USA vs. Bahamas

November 26, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue guard Jahmi'us Ramsey put up an efficient performance for USA Basketball on Monday night, scoring 19 points on just 9 shots in helping lead the team to a win over the Bahamas and a 2-0 finish in this month's FIBA #AmeriCup Qualifiers window.
