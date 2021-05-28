Jackals Take Down Boulders in Frontier League Opener
May 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release
Jason Agresti lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Stanley Espinal in the seventh inning and provided the New Jersey Jackals with a 4-3 opening night victory over the New York Boulders at Palisades Credit Union Park on Thursday.
The game was the first in Frontier League play for the former Can-Am League rivals.
Espinal had led off the seventh with a double down the left field line against Boulders' reliever Brandon Bingel, the fourth of five hurlers used by New York in the game.
Dalton Combs' walk was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Justin Wylie that out runners on second and third for Agresti.
The Boulders had tied matters at 3-3 with a two-run sixth inning, both runs scoring on a bases loaded infield dribbler to the right side by Milton Smith that plated Ryan Ramiz and Ray Hernandez.
Smith had three hits, stole two bases and opened the game with a diving catch in right-center on a drive by Demetrius Moorer.
New Jersey took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Alfredo Marte lined a three-run double down the right field line that cleared the bases off Boulders' reliever Zach Schneider, who inherited the bases loaded, two-out situation from starter Dan Wirchansky.
The Boulders broke on top with a run in the home half of the third inning. Tucker Nathans reached on an error by Jackals' second baseman Justin Wylie, stole second and moved to third on a deep fly ball to right center by Zach Kirtley.
After Kevonte Mitchell walked, Ryan Ramiz' hit-and-run grounder to Wylie scored Nathans with the night's first run.
Jason Zgardowski got the win in relief for the Jackals, with Dylan Brammer going the final 1 1/3 for the save.
Bingel took the loss for the Boulders.
The Boulders conclude their two-game opening series with New Jersey tomorrow, Friday, May 26, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2021
- Jackals Take Down Boulders in Frontier League Opener - New York Boulders
- Otters Return to Field in a Big Way - Evansville Otters
- Miners Drop Opener to Tri-City - Sussex County Miners
- Boomers Return to the Field - Schaumburg Boomers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.