Inclement Weather Postpones Boomers on Friday

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, have postponed the Friday, May 28 game against the Evansville Otters due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the contest with a doubleheader on Sunday, June 6 beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for tonight's contest may be exchanged for any future game in the 2021 season.

The five-game season opening homestand will continue for the Boomers on Saturday afternoon when the Gateway Grizzlies visit for a 4:00 p.m. game. Dress up as your favorite superhero on Superhero Saturday!

Sunday's game is a 6:00 p.m. start and it's Bark in the Park! Bring your dog to the park. Additionally it is a Family Day presented by Wintrust. The homestand concludes on Monday with a special 1:00 p.m. Memorial Day game.

Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

