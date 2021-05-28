Slammers Win Home Opener against Thunderbotls

May 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers beat the ThunderBolts 3-1 on a chilly mid 40 degree night. The top of the first went 1-2-3. Sean Green led off with a single to start off the season at home. Brylie Ware, batting second also got on base with a single. The inning ended with Green and Ware being stranded on base. After inning 3 came to a close the score was still at 0-0.

The top of the fourth inning ended with an amazing play by pitcher Bobby Milacki, throwing out Rob Calabrese at first. Brylie Ware led off the bottom of the 4th with a single and advanced to third on a Kyle Jacobsen ground ball. Jacobsen reached base on a fielder's choice. Ware was driven in by an RBI single from Brian Parreira. Jacobsen later scored on an RBI groundout from Lane Baremore.

The Slammers got the 5th inning started with an Alonzo Jones single. Jones stole 2nd base and scored on an error to bring the score to 3-0 Slammers.

The top of the sixth inning brought in a pitching change, Mario Samuel, the lefty, came to the mound. Samuel gave up no runs on one hit with a strikeout. Alonzo Jones ended the inning on a spectacular diving catch. Windy City had a pitching change at the bottom of the 6th bringing in Neil Abbatiello.

As the 7th inning started, the score remained 3-0 with the Slammers on top. With 1 out in the top of the 7th inning, the Slammers had Tyler Jandron, a lefty, warming up in the bullpen. With a sacrifice fly to center field Windy City drove in a run making the score 3-1 leading into the 7th inning stretch.

Jandron entered the game in the 8th. He struck out two and walked one. The Slammers brought in Trevor Charpie to close in the top of the ninth. Charpie finished strong with a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts. Slammers go into their next homestand with a record of 1-1.

About the Joliet Slammers: The Joliet Slammers play at DuPage Medical Group Field in downtown Joliet, Illinois. They will play their 10th season in 2020. Visit the Slammers online at www.jolietslammers.com or call the office at 815-722-2287 for more information. Don't forget to "Like" the Slammers on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jolietslammers or follow them on Twitter at @jolietslammers and Instagram at @jolietslammersofficial.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.