Miners Postponed at Lake Erie

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners' scheduled game for Friday, May 28, 2021 on the road against the Lake Erie Crushers has been postponed due to heavy rain and wind in northeast Ohio. The game will be made up on June 15 when the Miners return to Avon to play the Crushers on the road, with a doubleheader now scheduled for that night beginning at 5:05 pm ET.

The Miners now continue their season-opening road trip on Saturday, May 29, when they kick off a three-game, Memorial Day weekend series in Florence against the Florence Y'Alls. First pitch is scheduled for 5:36 pm in the series opener.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. In addition, they have sent 59 players to MLB organizations in their 13 years of operation. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

