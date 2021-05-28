Lake Erie Crushers Rained Out
May 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Friday night's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Southern Illinois Miners at Mercy Health Stadium has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a double header on Tuesday, June 15, when the Miners return to Avon. Game one will begin at 5:05 PM.
The Crushers will continue their home stand with a new series on Saturday night against the Washington Wild Things. Right-hander Robby Rowland will get the start for the Crushers. The first pitch at Mercy Health Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 PM.
