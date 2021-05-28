Otters' Opening Night Schedule Changed

May 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have announced a schedule change for their home Opening Night on Saturday, May 29, which has now turned into a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

The schedule change comes following a change in schedule for the IHSAA Sectional Tournament being hosted this weekend at Bosse Field.

Thursday's opening round game between Evansville North and Evansville Harrison was postponed due to inclement weather, shifting the sectional schedule.

The Otters' Memorial Day game date for Monday is TBD.

Fans can contact the Otters front office at (812) 435-8686 for ticket information.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.