Florence Sweeps Washington in Season-Opening Series

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by an RBI-triple off the bat of Connor Crane, to beat the Washington WildThings 3-1 Friday night at Y'alls Ballpark to secure the two-game sweep in the first series of the 2021 season.

Jose Brizuela began the home half of the second with a walk, and he immediately scored on a single by Harrison DiNicola due to an error in right field. DiNicola took third on the misplay, but he was not there for long as Crane immediately cracked a triple to left-center field to put the Y'alls on top 2-0. Two batters later, the WildThings retired Will Baker on a fielder's choice but conceded a run in the process, extending the Florence lead to three runs.

That proved to be all the scoring Florence (2-0) would need thanks to stellar pitching from the trio of Edgar Martinez, Alex Wagner and Joe Dougherty. Martinez got the start for the Y'alls, allowing just one earned run and three hits across five innings of work. The former Marlins farmhand walked three batters but struck out five, including striking out the side in the fourth inning. In the fifth, Martinez worked around a walk and a double to keep the lead intact.

Wagner followed for the next three innings, and he was just as impressive. The righty did not allow a run and struck out two batters. Dougherty picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, which included one punchout.

The only run Washington (0-2) could muster came in the third inning. With Brian Sharp and Derek Reddy on the corners, Joe Campagna hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring Sharp home.

Five Y'alls recorded a hit in the low-scoring affair, led by two hits from DiNicola. Washington recorded five hits, all by different players.

The start of the game - originally slated for 7:03 - was delayed due to inclement weather. First pitch came in around 8:30, and the night remained clear for the duration of the contest.

With the season-opening sweep under their belts, the Y'alls welcome the Southern Illinois Miners for a Memorial Day weekend three-game series beginning tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Southern Illinois had its second game of the season postponed due to weather, but the Miners beat Lake Erie on Opening Day on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:36, and the gates at Y'alls Ballpark will open one hour prior to the start of the game.

