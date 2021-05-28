Otters, Boomers Matchup Friday Postponed

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Friday's road matchup between the Evansville Otters and Schaumburg Boomers has been postponed due to inclement weather and near freezing wind chill temperatures.

The two clubs will meet again next Friday, June 4 for a scheduled three-game weekend series in Schaumburg. They will make up Friday's game with a doubleheader on Sunday, June 6, starting at 5 p.m.

The Otters will return to Evansville and Bosse Field for their 2021 Frontier League home opener Saturday, May 29 against Equipe Quebec.

The Otters take a 1-0 record into Saturday's game following a 15-2 rout over the Schaumburg Boomers on Opening Day.

