Boulders Rained Out

May 28, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - Tonight's (May 28) scheduled Frontier League game between the visiting New Jersey Jackals and the New York Boulders has been postponed because of the forecast of inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a single admission doubleheader on Friday, June 11, with the first game set to begin at 4:30 p.m. The second will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Tickets purchased for the May 28th game can be redeemed for any other future game on the Boulders' home 2021 schedule, excluding the July 12 game against the Israeli Olympic Team.

Black Friday/Opening Day food vouchers can be used at any of the Boulders' three games on their next homestand - June 1-3 against the Tri-City Valley Cats, at Palisades Credit Union Park. All three games are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway.Â In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.