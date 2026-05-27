It's Time to Take on the World
Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
#mls #usmnt
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Ousseni Bouda Earns Burkina Faso National Team Call-Up - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Loans Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson to USL Championship Side Monterey Bay FC - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi Named to South Africa National Team Roster for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- Columbus Crew Host Orlando City SC at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Columbus Crew SC
- Philadelphia Union Announce Sporting Changes - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Rapids to Host St. Louis CITY SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Colorado Rapids
- Norway, Morocco Finalize World Cup Rosters Ahead of Road to 26 Matchup at Sports Illustrated Stadium - Red Bull New York
- Orlando City SC to Face Columbus Crew in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union Defender Olwethu Makhanya Selected to Represent South Africa at 2026 FIFA World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- Colorado Rapids Forward Dante Sealy Called up to Trinidad & Tobago Men's National Team - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Midfielder Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for May 2026 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Midfielder Evander Named MLS Player of the Month for May 2026 - MLS
- PayPal Park to Host Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Dallas in Leagues Cup 2026 Group Stage Match on August 8 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Leagues Cup Sets Venues for FC Dallas' 2026 Group Stage Matches - FC Dallas
- Forward Sergio Córdova to Depart St. Louis CITY SC After Loan Spell - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.