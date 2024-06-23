Isotopes Wrap First Half with 8-4 Loss to Oklahoma City

June 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - A four-run fifth inning by the Oklahoma City Baseball Club sent the Isotopes to an 8-4 defeat on Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Despite the loss, Albuquerque took four of six contests in the series and has won eight of their last 11 overall.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes finished the first half 26-49, tied for the most losses among all 120 Minor League clubs. At the time of this writing, Chattanooga (19-49) trailed in the fourth inning. Albuquerque suffered one more defeat in the first half compared to last year, when they were 27-48 and also in last place.

- Drew Romo finished the afternoon 3-for-5, his 18th multi-hit game of the campaign but only second since May 18. He also had three knocks on June 1 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Jimmy Herron launched a two-run homer in the first inning, his sixth of the season and third in his last eight contests. Additionally, Albuquerque has gone deep in 11 consecutive games, their longest streak since June 6-18, 2023 (12).

- Greg Jones was 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, his second time racking up back-to-back multi-hit performances this season (also: April 9-10 vs. Sugar Land). Jones has reached base in 15 consecutive games started in Triple-A, dating back to April 9.

- Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-4 afternoon, including an RBI single in the sixth inning. Stovall is 13-for-32 with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI during the stretch.

- Julio Carreras was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts, and has been held hitless in three consecutive games for the third time in 2024 (also: March 31-April 3, April 10-14).

- Ryan Rolison made his first appearance at Triple-A since June 2, 2023 at Salt Lake, retiring the side on eight pitches in the sixth inning.

- The Isotopes pitching staff surrendered multiple home runs in a game for the first time since June 14 vs. El Paso (two).

- Albuquerque hurlers struck out just three batters, tied for second-fewest in a game this year (also: May 22 at Salt Lake, June 8 at Sacramento). Their lowest total was May 7 at El Paso (two).

- The Isotopes registered two extra-base hits on the afternoon (Herron homer, Romo double), the 20th time they have been held to a pair or fewer. Seven of the instances have come against Oklahoma City.

- Albuquerque allowed eight or more runs in a contest for only the third time since June 2, when they lost the series finale 13-2 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Carreras committed an error at second base, his 14th miscue of the season. Carreras and his teammate Grant Lavigne (15) have the most errors of any Triple-A players.

- Ryan Ward's two-run homer helped Oklahoma City get breathing room in the fifth. Ward has launched 11 of his PCL-leading 20 long balls against Albuquerque this season.

- Oklahoma City's four-run fifth marked the first time Albuquerque surrendered more than two tallies in a frame since June 11 vs. El Paso (four in the ninth).

- The Isotopes have lost four consecutive series finales at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, and 12 of their last 14 set-enders in the Sooner State dating back to April 24, 2012.

- Albuquerque finished 8-16 against Oklahoma City this season, their most defeats to one opponent in a campaign in club history.

- This marks the third time the Isotopes have completed the first half of a campaign without having a game postponed. In the prior two occurrences (2005 and 2012), the first contest after the All-Star Break was rained out in Nashville each time.

On Deck: Albuquerque will start the second half of the season Tuesday at home against Salt Lake. All teams will see their records re-set to 0-0, and nine clubs have the opportunity to claim the second-half title to battle Sugar Land for the Pacific Coast League championship. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm in the series opener with the Bees.

