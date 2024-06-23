Tacoma Comes Back to Take Series

June 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (43-31) moved a season-high 12 games over .500, beating the Las Vegas Aviators (36-38) by a score of 9-8, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Both teams scored in the first, as Las Vegas got on the board on a two-run home run from Seth Brown. Tacoma came back and took the lead in the home half of the inning, scoring three runs on a bases loaded walk, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly.

They didn't lead long, as the Aviators got two more runs in the second inning on a double from Nick Allen. It stayed 4-3 until the fifth inning, when Las Vegas scored on an error from Tacoma to go up 5-3.

The Rainiers got within a run on a solo home run from Jason Vosler, his team-leading 15th of the year. Jordan Diaz used an RBI single to make it 6-4 in the sixth, but that is when the Rainiers took over.

They scored four runs in the sixth on a solo home run from Samad Taylor and a three-run bomb from Jorge Polanco, his third in the last two games. A sacrifice fly in the seventh brought in another run for Tacoma, making it 9-6.

Brown struck again with another two-run home run in the ninth to make it a one-run game, but Brett de Geus recorded the final three outs to earn his seventh save of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES: After two solo home runs in last night's game, Jorge Polanco got a hold of a three-run shot tonight. The second basemen is hitting .333 in his four games on Major League rehab with Tacoma this season. Jhonathan Diaz walked five batters over 5.0 innings pitched tonight, allowing seven hits and striking out four. His five walks mark his third consecutive start with at least five batters walked, handing out 16 free passes over those three games. Despite allowing two runs on two hits including a home run, Brett de Geus earned his team-leading seventh save of the year.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium set for 1:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.