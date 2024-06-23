Bees Falter Late in Second Straight Loss to Aces

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their second straight game to the Reno Aces on Saturday evening, falling by a final score of 9-6 after faltering late in the contest.

For most of the night, the Bees looked to have control of the game, using a steady stream of offense and a solid effort from starter Brett Kerry to take a 5-3 lead into the eighth inning. From here, however, things went south quickly, as the Aces put together a six-run frame to wrestle the advantage away from Salt Lake for good. Reno put its foot on the gas right away, putting the first three hitters of the inning on base against Luis Ledo before scoring its first run on an RBI groundout by Sergio Alcántara. A hit batsman one batter later chased Ledo from the game in favor of Tayron Guerrero, who was promptly met by back-to-back two-RBI doubles from Bryson Brigman and Albert Almora Jr. that gave the Aces their first lead since the second inning. Soon after this, a Kyle Garlick run-scoring single put the capper on the biggest inning against Salt Lake pitching this season and put Reno up by four, a lead that it would not relinquish.

The lost lead put a damper on what had been a good day for Salt Lake up to that point, as the team got a lot of great individual performances throughout its lineup all night long. The biggest showing came from Kyren Paris, who led off the game with a triple and followed that up in the third with the second inside-the-park home run for the Bees this season. Miguel Sanó and Keston Hiura also showed out in the middle of the lineup, with the former notching three hits and the second home run of his rehab assignment in the ninth inning and the latter recording a three-hit performance of his own to raise his batting average up to .371 in nine games since joining the team last week.

The Bees will now take another crack at winning the series against the Aces on Sunday, with the finale set to get underway at 1:05 p.m.

