Sacramento Takes Series Finale from Round Rock, 5-4

June 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Round Rock Express (37-37) dropped the series finale to the Sacramento River Cats (44-31) at Sutter Health Park on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-4. The E-Train picked up a series victory, winning the six-game set four games to two to close out the first half of the season.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (3-1, 2.13) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 1.2 frames. Sacramento reliever RHP Evan Gates (1-0, 4.91) earned the win after 1.2 innings where he allowed one run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts. River Cats RHP Cody Stashak tossed a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his second save of the year.

Along the Train Tracks:

A ground-rule double by C Andrew Knapp in the top of the first inning plated 1B Justin Foscue to give the Express an early 1-0 lead.

The River Cats answered in the bottom of the frame as RF Jerar Encarnación singled on a ground ball up the middle to score DH LaMonte Wade Jr and even the game at one.

Fresh off the injured list, Round Rock 3B Matt Duffy hit a single into left field which allowed RF Sandro Fabian to come home and give his team a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning.

SS Tyler Fitzgerald had another answer for Sacramento, doubling home CF Grant McCray and Wade Jr. to put the home team up 3-2 after two.

For a third straight inning to start the game, Round Rock plated a run, this time off the bat of CF Derek Hill, who plated fellow California native, Knapp, on a single to tie the game at three.

In the top of the seventh inning, CF Dustin Harris singled home DH Sam Huff in his first plate appearance of the game to give Round Rock a 4-3 lead.

Sacramento took a 5-4 advantage in the bottom of the seventh after RBI singles by Encarnación and 3B Casey Schmitt plated two runs.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers rehabber DH Justin Foscue extended his on-base streak to 40 games at the Triple-A level, dating back to August 18, 2023. In 129 Triple-A games over the last two years, Foscue has 95 walks and 74 strikeouts.

Round Rock CF Derek Hill posted a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk. Hill had an impressive series in Sacramento, about 20 minutes from where he went to high school in Elk Grove, recording nine hits in 17 at-bats to go along with four walks.

Next up: Round Rock returns home to face the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres Affiliate) for a six-game set beginning on Tuesday. First pitch from Dell Diamond is set for 7:15 p.m. CT and starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be determined.

