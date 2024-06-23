Aviators Use Long Ball to Take Finale

June 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (43-32) allowed a season-high 20 runs, losing the finale to the Las Vegas Aviators (37-38) by a score of 20-10, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Las Vegas got out to a big lead early in the game, scoring five runs in the first inning on a two-run home run from Ryan Noda and a three-run blast from Yohel Pozo. It was more of the same in the second inning, as Nick Allen hit a solo home run and Seth Brown made it 7-0 on an RBI double.

Tacoma answered with their first run of the game in the second inning, as Nick Solak knocked an RBI single to get the Rainiers on the board. Hoy Park hit a two-run home run to make it 9-1, but the Rainiers scored two in the third and two in the fourth, highlighted by singles from Luis Urias and Samad Taylor.

Trailing 9-5, Tacoma used a three-run fifth inning to make it a one-run game. They scored on a single from Leo Rivas and a two-run double from Solak. Unfortunately for Tacoma, Las Vegas grew their lead over the next two innings with their fifth and sixth home runs of the game.

Jordan Diaz and Carlos Perez each hit two-run homers, moving the Aviators' lead to five, at 13-8. They scored seven more runs in the ninth, growing their lead to 12 runs, at 20-8. Tacoma scored twice in their half of the inning, but it wasn't enough, as they lost the finale.

POSTGAME NOTES: Las Vegas got six home runs from six different players today, getting three from the top three hitters and three from the bottom three hitters in the order. It marked the second time this season Tacoma has allowed six home runs in a game, tying Salt Lake back on May 16. Nick Solak grew his batting average to .319 this season, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, a double and three runs batted in.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow and travel to Sugar Land where they will take on the Space Cowboys for the first time this year. First pitch from Constellation Field is set for 5:05 pm PT Tuesday night. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

