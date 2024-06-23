Chihuahuas Rally To Defeat Space Cowboys, 9-7

June 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs in the fourth inning Saturday before coming back to beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 9-7. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first five games of the series.

Chihuahuas shortstop Matthew Batten went 3-for-5 with two doubles Saturday on his 29th birthday. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. It was Rosario's fourth homer in his last nine games. The Chihuahuas scored five earned runs in four innings against former Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres pitcher Eric Lauer, who was making his fifth start for Sugar Land.

Nate Mondou was hit by a pitch for the Chihuahuas, moving El Paso's league leading total to 48. The Chihuahuas turned two double plays Saturday and they've turned 10 double plays in their last four games. Austin Davis closed the game for the Chihuahuas and picked up his fourth save in his last five appearances.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 7, Chihuahuas 9 Final Score (06/22/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (48-26), El Paso (31-43)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (3-0, 4.93) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-4, 8.72). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.