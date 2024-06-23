Sampson Secures Series Win As Express Roll Over River Cats

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Round Rock Express (37-36) took down the Sacramento River Cats (43-31) at Sutter Health Park on Saturday evening by a final score of 6-3. The E-Train have taken four of five games heading into tomorrow's series finale.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (8-3, 4.73) tossed 6.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts. Sacramento starter RHP Kai-Wei Teng (0-3, 9.47) earned the loss after 4.2 innings and three earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts. RHP Grant Anderson posted a three-up, three-down ninth inning with one strikeout for his first save of the year.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock started things off with three in the first inning. Singles from SS Jonathan Ornelas and CF Derek Hill allowed C Sam Huff to come up and double as the E-Train led 2-0. LF Dustin Harris singled to score Huff and it was a 3-0 lead.

The E-Train plated another run in the sixth frame. With Hill on third base, RF Sandro Fabian grounded out to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the seventh, Texas Rangers rehabber DH Justin Foscue drilled a two-run homer for his first hit on this rehab assignment and the Express held a 6-0 lead.

Sacramento answered in the home-half of the seventh. A wild pitch allowed CF Grant McCray to score from third base. 2B Donovan Walton kept things rolling when he singled home RF Brett Auerbach to cut the lead at 6-2. C Logan Porter singled to score Walton and the E-Train lead was trimmed to 6-3. Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Josh Sborz and Express RHP Grant Anderson each threw a scoreless inning to secure the win as the score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers rehabber DH Justin Foscue extended his on-base streak to 39 games at the Triple-A level, dating back to August 18, 2023. He snagged his first hit of this rehab assignment and went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. Foscue is 1-for-7 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, five walks and zero strikeouts in his three games. In 128 Triple-A games over the last two years, Foscue has 92 walks and 74 strikeouts.

Express RHP Adrian Sampson became just the second pitcher in the Pacific Coast League to reach eight wins this year and just the 10th in Minor League Baseball to accomplish the feat. His 10 strikeouts set a new single-game high in the minors. It's just the second time he's tossed more than 10 strikeouts in a game. He posted 11 strikeouts on June 2, 2019 against the Kansas City Royals while he pitched for the Rangers. In 193 games and 169 starts in the minors, Sampson had never had more than eight strikeouts in a game.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento will get set for the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Express RHP Jack Leiter (3-3, 3.61) is slated to start against San Francisco Giants rehabber LHP Blake Snell (1-0, 0.00). First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 3:05 p.m. CT.

