Whitcomb Drives in Four But Sugar Land Falls 9-7 to El Paso

June 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - Despite getting off to a three-run lead after the second inning and making a late push in the ninth, the Space Cowboys (47-26) could not keep up with the pace of the El Paso Chihuahuas (31-42) and dropped Saturday night's contest 9-7 at Southwest University Park.

The night started off strong for the Space Cowboys when Jesús Bastidas led off the first with a walk. Shay Whitcomb worked a five-pitch at bat against LHP Miguel Cienfuegos before smacking a slider for a two-run bomb that soared 446 feet out of the ballpark to give Sugar Land the early lead.

LHP Eric Lauer (L, 1-2) stuck out the first man he saw in Bryce Johnson but hit the next batter and surrendered a single to Michael Batten to put runners on the corners for Graham Pauley. With two outs, Pauley tapped a fastball a few feet in front of the plate for Luke Berryhill to take, but the catcher sailed the throw high and into the outfield and brought home both runners to tie the game up at two apiece.

Quincy Hamilton was hit in the helmet by a fastball to start the next inning and Bastidas reached on a single to bring Whitcomb to the plate with two on. Whitcomb lined a pitch to left center, rolling to the warning track, giving Hamilton and Bastidas plenty of time to make the trip home to add on to Whitcomb's Pacific Coast League-leading 65 RBIs on the season and double the Space Cowboys advantage. After Grae Kessinger knocked a base hit to put runners on first and third, Pedro León singled on a ground ball to center field to send Whitcomb home and put Sugar Land up 5-2.

After the first inning, Lauer retired six of the next eight batters in the second and third innings, including escaping a third inning jam with a relay from Whitcomb to Bastidas and on home to Berryhill to cut down Nate Mondu at the plate. In the fourth, Lauer gave up a two-run shot to Tirso Ornelas to bring the Chihuahuas within one. The next inning, after putting two on base, Lauer's night ended after Eguy Rosario hit a home run just over the fence in center to give El Paso their first advantage of the night at 7-5. RHP Conner Greene came in relief and allowed on two more unearned runs on a fielding error and a sacrifice fly.

Bastidas mashed a solo homer on the second pitch LHP Paul Fry (W, 3-1) threw to cut Sugar Land's deficit to three. With Whitcomb and Bastidas both hitting their 16th slam of the season, the duo is in an arms race for the third most in the Pacific Coast League and the most for the Space Cowboys.

The Space Cowboys made a late push in the ninth inning with singles from Whitcomb and León to put runners on the corners with one out. David Hensley grounded out to third to score a run and bring it to 9-7, but RHP Austin Davis (S, 7) got the final out to serve Sugar land their second loss this series.

Sugar Land looks to bounce back against the Chihuahuas in the series finale in El Paso Sunday afternoon. LHP Colton Gordon (3-0, 4.93) will take on LHP Ryan Carpenter (2-4, 8.72) for El Paso for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

