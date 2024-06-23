Salt Lake Bats Erupt for Series Clinching Win Versus Reno

The Salt Lake Bees powered their way to a 13-6 win over the Reno Aces in Sunday's finale, securing the series victory at Smith's Ballpark.

Each team's offense came out scorching hot, totaling 15 runs through the first three innings alone as the Bees scored 13 or more runs for the first time since crossing home 15 times against Reno on May 31 at Greater Nevada Field.

The Reno offense came out swinging to start the game, recording three straight singles to take a one-run lead with the RBI coming from Kyle Garlick. The Bees responded with a two-run frame in the home half of the first as Kyren Paris led off the game with a single before stealing his fourth bag of the season, setting up Miguel Sanó to tie the game with an RBI single. Keston Hiura gave the Bees their first lead of the game two pitches later, doubling home Sano. Both offenses kept the line moving in the second inning, each plating a pair of runs. Trailing 4-3 heading into the third inning, Reno grabbed a 5-4 advantage after Ronaldo Hernandez drove a 2-run home run to left field, fifth big fly of the season. Salt Lake exploded in the bottom of the third as the first six batters reached base safely. Hiura and Leblanc started the inning with singles before Elliot Soto tied the game with an RBI double down the left field line. Drew Ellis followed and loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch for D'Shawn Knowles to draw a walk, scoring Leblanc from third. Anthony Mulrine put the Bees up by a pair with two-run single to left field, driving home Soto and Ellis. Adams and Sano finished things off to cap the six-run frame as Adams' punched an RBI single to left field before Sano lined a two-out single to right field to knock in Adams with the help of an error to give Salt Lake its largest lead, 10-5. In similar fashion, Sanó and Adams recorded the remaining three RBI with Sanó doubling in the fifth and Adams roping an RBI double as well as Sano grounding out in the seventh. Reno tacked on its sixth run in the final frame, but the effort wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

The Bees' bullpen was phenomenal in relief as three of the four arms posted scoreless outings. Kenyon Yovan (W, 2-0) relieved Salt Lake starter Andrew Wantz in the third inning, racking up 2.2 innings while allowing just three hits. Travis MacGregor followed in relief with two innings of work before Ryan Miller and Bryan Shaw evenly split the final two innings to close out the series, with Shaw allowing the final Reno run.

The Bees will depart Salt Lake for a nine-game road trip starting at Isotopes Park against the Albuquerque Isotopes for six games before traveling to the Pacific Northwest to Tacoma for a three-game series with the Rainiers. The Bees have faced the Isotopes once this season at Smith's Ballpark, taking four of six games for their second series win of the season. The Isotopes and the Bees battled it out nine times in Albuquerque last season, with the home club owning a 5-4 record. Salt Lake will travel to Tacoma for the second time this season, taking a pair of games at Cheney Stadium in mid-May and splitting the series in Salt Lake for the home opening week in April. The Rainiers currently lead this season's series record, 7-5.

