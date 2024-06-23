Aces Taken Down by Bees 13-6 in Series Finale

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Reno Aces (35-40) look poised for a high-scoring matchup, tallying five runs in the first three innings. However, the BLC-Nine was silenced after allowing six runs in the bottom half of the third, eventually leading to their demise, a 13-6 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (32-42) on Sunday at Smith's Ballpark.

With the loss, the Aces dropped the series to the Bees, losing four out of six matchups.

Bryson Brigman enjoyed a three-hit day, including his second big fly of the season, a 384-foot shot into left-centerfield. With the performance, the infielder raised his slash line to a healthy .333/.379/.463 with 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI.

Ronaldo Hernandez continued to swing a hot bat, going 3-for-5 with three RBI, a double, and his fifth home run of the year. In four games this series against Salt Lake, Hernandez went 7-for-16 (.437) with two home runs and three RBI.

Pavin Smith tallied four hits in the loss, including two doubles. The former first-round pick is starting to find his groove, riding a four-game hitting streak where he has gone 9-for-18 (.500) with two doubles, two home runs, and four RBI.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field and begin the second half of the 2024 season with a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25 th, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Bryson Brigman: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Ronaldo Hernandez: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Pavin Smith: 4-for-5, 2 2B

