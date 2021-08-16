Isotopes Wait out Rain, Clip Skeeters in Twin Bill Opener

August 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 2 (41-46), Skeeters 1 (47-40) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, TX

AT THE DISH: Joshua Fuentes finished 2-for-3 with a solo homer, his first long ball as an Isotope since Aug. 23, 2019 vs. Fresno ... Ryan Vilade put Albuquerque on top for good with a two-out RBI double in the fifth ... Nick Longhi had a base hit and run scored on his 26th birthday, which also was his first time playing since Aug. 1.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Ryan Castellani worked four innings of two-hit, one-run ball with three walks and four punchouts ... Tate Scioneaux, Zac Rosscup and Justin Lawrence each tossed a scoreless frame of relief, with Lawrence locking down his ninth save of the year.

TOPES TIDBITS: The game was delayed by rain for 1 hour and 49 minutes in the middle of the fifth inning, marking Albuquerque's 12th delay of the season, totaling 8 hours and 13 minutes ... Castellani threw 38 pitches in a scoreless fourth inning, including an 11-pitch duel with J.J. Matijevic (walk) before striking out Colton Shaver on the 14th pitch to end the frame ... The Isotopes have now won four consecutive one-run games and are playing .667 ball (26-13) since July 1.

ON DECK: The Isotopes will look to claim a doubleheader sweep and clinch a series victory tonight. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 7:45 MT (8:45 CT). Right-hander Brandon Gold (3-7, 6.18) will get the baseball for Albuquerque, and Sugar Land will counter with righty Peter Solomon (5-0, 4.95). It is slated to be another seven-inning contest.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.