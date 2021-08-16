Isotopes Wait out Rain, Clip Skeeters in Twin Bill Opener
August 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes 2 (41-46), Skeeters 1 (47-40) - Constellation Field | Sugar Land, TX
AT THE DISH: Joshua Fuentes finished 2-for-3 with a solo homer, his first long ball as an Isotope since Aug. 23, 2019 vs. Fresno ... Ryan Vilade put Albuquerque on top for good with a two-out RBI double in the fifth ... Nick Longhi had a base hit and run scored on his 26th birthday, which also was his first time playing since Aug. 1.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Ryan Castellani worked four innings of two-hit, one-run ball with three walks and four punchouts ... Tate Scioneaux, Zac Rosscup and Justin Lawrence each tossed a scoreless frame of relief, with Lawrence locking down his ninth save of the year.
TOPES TIDBITS: The game was delayed by rain for 1 hour and 49 minutes in the middle of the fifth inning, marking Albuquerque's 12th delay of the season, totaling 8 hours and 13 minutes ... Castellani threw 38 pitches in a scoreless fourth inning, including an 11-pitch duel with J.J. Matijevic (walk) before striking out Colton Shaver on the 14th pitch to end the frame ... The Isotopes have now won four consecutive one-run games and are playing .667 ball (26-13) since July 1.
ON DECK: The Isotopes will look to claim a doubleheader sweep and clinch a series victory tonight. First pitch is scheduled for approximately 7:45 MT (8:45 CT). Right-hander Brandon Gold (3-7, 6.18) will get the baseball for Albuquerque, and Sugar Land will counter with righty Peter Solomon (5-0, 4.95). It is slated to be another seven-inning contest.
