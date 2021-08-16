Monday's Round Rock at Oklahoma City Contest Postponed
August 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Blame it on the rain! Monday night's game five between the Round Rock Express (42-46) and Oklahoma City Dodgers (47-41) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to rain in the greater Oklahoma City area.
The contest will be made up on Sunday, September 19 when Round Rock returns to Oklahoma City for the final series between the two clubs. First pitch for game one is set for 2:05 p.m. with game two scheduled to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.
Tuesday's series finale is on as scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 5.40) is slated to face Oklahoma City RHP Yefry Ramirez (4-3, 5.08). Voice of the Express Mike Capps will cover all the action live from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on AM 1300 The Zone with the pregame show beginning at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday's contest can also be viewed live on MiLB.tv with a valid subscription.
The Express return home to Dell Diamond on Thursday, August 19 to open a six-game homestand against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) beginning at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!
