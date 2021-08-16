Skeeters to Honor Needville Little League Team Monday

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters will be honoring the Needville Little League All-Star team prior to their game at 4:05 p.m. on Monday at Constellation Field.

Along with a pre-game recognition, members of the team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Skeeters' game against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The Needville Little League team was sent home from the Southwest Regional tournament earlier this month following a positive COVID-19 test from a member of its coaching staff.

Needville Little League was the representative for Texas East, competing for a spot in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The Skeeters and Isotopes are scheduled to play a straight doubleheader Monday, with two seven-inning games, following the postponement of their game Sunday due to inclement weather.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

