Aviators Knock off Rainiers Despite Jantzen Witte's Huge Day

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (51-38) dropped their second straight to the Las Vegas Aviators (45-44), losing 7-3 at home on Monday afternoon. Tacoma was unable to overcome the Aviators' offensive assault, despite Jantzen Witte's home run, two doubles and two RBI in his 5-for-5 effort (first five-hit game for Tacoma this season).

Khris Davis opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-run homer to left, driving in Austin Allen (single) and giving the Aviators a 2-0 lead.

Vegas broke open the game with a crooked number in the fifth. Carlos Perez led off the inning with a double, and Mickey McDonald followed suit to bring him in. Two batters later, McDonald came around to score on a Nick Allen groundout. Chad Pinder (MLB Rehab) put the finishing touches on the inning with a two-run blast to right-center field, putting the Aviators up six.

Witte got Tacoma on the board with a solo shot to left-center in the bottom of the frame, bringing the score to 6-1. The Rainiers continued to chip away in the bottom of the seventh with RBI singles from Witte and Jose Godoy, pulling Tacoma within three runs.

The Aviators added an insurance tally in the eighth when Skye Bolt (double) scored on a Khris Davis single, giving Las Vegas a 7-3 advantage on their way to a four-run win.

Tacoma's bullpen of Moises Gomez, Justin Grimm and Brian Schlitter combined for three frames of one-run ball. On the other side, RHP Brian Howard pitched five innings of one-run, four-hit ball, striking out three and walking one in his third start against the Rainiers this season. Vegas's bullpen continued to hold Tacoma's bats in check, surrendering just two runs in four innings of work.

The Rainiers will be back at Cheney Stadium tomorrow night for the series finale at 7:05 PT. Tacoma will send RHP Darren McCaughan to the hill as the Rainiers go for a series win.

