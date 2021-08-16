Skeeters Drop Doubleheader Opener vs. Albuquerque

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - In a game delayed nearly two hours due to rain, the Sugar Land Skeeters lost 2-1 to the Albuquerque Isotopes in the opener of a doubleheader Monday night at Constellation Field.

The game went into a one-hour, 49-minute delay following the end of the top of the fifth. The Isotopes took their lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI double from Ryan Vilade.

The Skeeters had knotted the game at 1-1 in the third inning as Chandler Taylor came around to score on a wild pitch, with Albuquerque starter Ryan Castellani on the mound. Taylor, making his first career start at the Triple A level, finished the night 1-for-3 with the run scored.

Joshua Fuentes got the Isotopes on the board with a solo home run in the second inning of starter Parker Mushinkski.

Mushinski, who was making his first career Triple A appearance, allowed a run on two hits and struck out two through one inning. Kit Scheetz took the loss after surrendering the go-ahead double to Vilade.

The Skeeters and Isotopes continue their doubleheader with another seven-inning contest Monday night at Constellation Field.

