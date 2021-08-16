Aces Notes

First pitch from Southwest University Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Wild West Showdown:

- The Aces reclaimed its spot at the top of Triple-A West, West Division following their 10-5 win against El Paso on Sunday.

- Seth Beer smacked a pair of home runs against the Chihuahuas, marking the second time Beer has taken the opposition deep twice in the same game. Reno moved to 8-5 in games its first baseman records a homer.

- Humberto Mejia moved to 5-4 on the season following his fourth win since July 1. The Aces' right-hander went six innings and allowed just one run on four hits while tying the season-high mark for strikeouts with 10. His punchout total matched recent no-hitter hurler Tyler Gilbert on July 29 against Sacramento. The Biggest Little City's team moved to 13-2 when its starter goes at least six frames.

- Six Aces recorded at least two hits on Sunday while seven also scored at least one tally.

- Ildemaro Vargas extended his team's season-long hitting streak to 11 games with his 2-for-6 showing.

- Juniel Querecuto also increased his base-knock streak to six games with his 2-for-4 performance.

Sun City Music to Our Ears:

- Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .405/.481/.672 slash line while going 47-for-116 at the dish in 32 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 11 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .395/.458/.767 with four doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 13 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.35 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 13.1 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on eight hits while compiling six holds and two saves.

- Since the start of August, Vargas has recorded at least one hit in each of his 11 starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .391/.473/.609 with 18 hits, seven doubles and one home run to go with 10 tallies and seven RBIs.

- Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 18-for-45 (.400) at the dish with four home runs, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Chucotown Blues:

- After its split doubleheader, El Paso still holds the worst record in Triple-A West with a 35-51 mark and a run differential of -97, being outscored, 533-436.

- The Chihuahuas have scored the fewest runs in Triple-A West with 436 runs scored while being the only team in the section to not reach the 100-home run plateau with 95.

- Despite the team's record, El Paso leads Triple-A West with two complete games and tied Salt Lake with four shutouts. Luke Westphal and Caleb Boushley each went the distance in their respective game while Westphal tossed five perfect innings in the shortened complete game.

- The Aces saw a familiar face across the diamond in former reliever Alex Powers. The right-hander made 13 appearances with the Aces before getting released on June 24, going 2-0 with a 5.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17.0 innings of work. Vargas took his ex-teammate deep for a solo shot in the ninth inning of Saturday's contest.

- Daniel Camarena enters Monday's contest with a 3-2 record in 12 appearances for El Paso. The left-hander has not lost a start with the Chihuahuas since May 28 against Oklahoma City. In two career starts against Reno, Camerena holds an 0-0 record with a combined 11 runs allowed on 13 hits in 10 innings of work.

- Aces starter Riley Smith will make his second career start against El Paso. In one starting nod on July 17, 2019, the right-hander allowed two runs (0 ER) on seven hits in 6.2 innings of work with five strikeouts.

Buena Vista (Good View):

- Reno still sits atop Triple-A with a .290 batting average, 618 runs scored and 904 hits through 88 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada became the first club in Triple-A to hit the 600-run plateau while joining Rancho Cucamonga and Everett. The Aces eclipsed 900 hits in Sunday's contest, becoming the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the mark. The Biggest Little City's squad is also out-hitting the Chicago Cubs (894), Cleveland Indians (889), New York Mets (869), Texas Rangers (867) and Seattle Mariners (862) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- The Aces are one of three teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 222 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .314 batting average, 317 hits, 50 home runs, 57 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 222 tallies and .314 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 13 more runs than Carolina with 209 and 33 more points than second-best Quad City with a .281 mark.

- Lalli's squad leads all of MiLB with 87 hits in the ninth inning and sits in third in all of baseball with 57 runs scored, trailing the Montgomery Biscuits with 63 and the Tampa Bay Rays with 70 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .316 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders with a .307 mark.

