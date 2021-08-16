Late Rally Not Enough

August 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the on-deck circle but lost to the Reno Aces 10-5 Sunday. Reno has won three of the first four games in the series.

The Aces scored in the first inning for the third straight game. El Paso's Jose Azocar had two of the Chihuahuas' nine hits, going 2-for-4 with a double. Chihuahuas infielder Matt Batten pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning in his fourth pitching appearance of the season.

Reno's six runs in the fifth inning matched the most allowed by El Paso in an inning this season. San Diego Padre Jurickson Profar played nine innings in left field and went 1-for-3 with two walks in a major league injury rehab appearance Sunday.

Team Records: Reno (52-36), El Paso (35-51)

Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.