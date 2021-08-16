Monday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
August 16, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release
Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, Monday, Aug. 16 against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather and Major League Baseball rules regarding game start times under current COVID-19 protocols.
Fans with tickets to Monday night's postponed game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers' 2021 season, based upon availability. Monday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when Round Rock returns to Oklahoma City in September. The teams will now play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Tickets for tonight's postponed game may be redeemed at any point throughout the remainder of the season in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The ticket office opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The OKC Dodgers and Round Rock Express wrap up their current six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.
Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.
For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at (405) 218-2182.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from August 16, 2021
- Skeeters Drop Doubleheader Opener vs. Albuquerque - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Monday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Monday's Round Rock at Oklahoma City Contest Postponed - Round Rock Express
- Isotopes Wait out Rain, Clip Skeeters in Twin Bill Opener - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aviators Knock off Rainiers Despite Jantzen Witte's Huge Day - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 16, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Express RHP Glenn Otto Wins Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week Award - Round Rock Express
- Skeeters to Honor Needville Little League Team Monday - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Late Rally Not Enough - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Two Beer Round Trips Propel Reno to 10-5 Win - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.