Monday's OKC Dodgers Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' scheduled game for tonight, Monday, Aug. 16 against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather and Major League Baseball rules regarding game start times under current COVID-19 protocols.

Fans with tickets to Monday night's postponed game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers' 2021 season, based upon availability. Monday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when Round Rock returns to Oklahoma City in September. The teams will now play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Tickets for tonight's postponed game may be redeemed at any point throughout the remainder of the season in person at the Dodgers ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The ticket office opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The OKC Dodgers and Round Rock Express wrap up their current six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

For additional information, please call the Dodgers front office at (405) 218-2182.

