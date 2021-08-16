Express RHP Glenn Otto Wins Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week Award

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - He's Otto-matic! Minor League Baseball has recognized Round Rock Express RHP Glenn Otto's dominant outing on Saturday by naming him the Triple-A West League Pitcher of the Week for August 9-15. The honor marks the second time in the last four weeks that an Express hurler has taken home the hardware after RHP Drew Anderson earned the same award for July 19-25.

Otto was lights out in his lone start of the week, holding the Oklahoma City Dodgers scoreless on just one hit in 6.0 strong innings of a 7-3 Express win on August 14 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The righty faced just one over the minimum, racking up six strikeouts along the way. Otto needed only 80 pitches to complete his scoreless outing, with 58 landing in the strike zone. The Spring, Texas native retired the final 10 hitters he faced en route to the victory.

The effort marked the fifth time in 15 total starts this season that Otto has posted at least 6.0 scoreless innings with five or more strikeouts. On the year, the 25-year-old is 8-4 with a 3.38 ERA (34 ER/90.2 IP) in 16 games, including 15 starts, with Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Round Rock. He has tallied a career-high 130 strikeouts to just 21 walks while holding his opponents to a .217 batting average and a 1.03 WHIP.

Otto was acquired by the Rangers on July 29 from the New York Yankees in a deal that sent OF Joey Gallo to the Bronx and INF Ezequiel Duran, INF Trevor Hauver and INF Josh Smith to the Texas organization. The 25-year-old made his Express debut on July 31, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five in 5.0 solid innings of work against Oklahoma City. Across his three total starts with Round Rock, Otto is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA (6 ER/15.0 IP), 15 strikeouts and four walks.

In five previous minor league seasons, all within the Yankees organization, Otto went 14-7 with a 3.08 ERA (59 ER/172.1 IP), 232 strikeouts and 68 walks. He was originally drafted by New York in the fifth round of the 2017 June Draft out of Rice University.

Otto and the Express continue their six-game series against the Dodgers on Monday night. Round Rock LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 5.40) is scheduled to get the game five start while Oklahoma City plans to counter with LHP Vidal Nuño (4-0, 6.91). First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 7:05 p.m. Round Rock returns home on Thursday, August 19 to open at six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m.

