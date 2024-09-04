Isotopes Take Opener

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (73-60) allowed eight unanswered runs, losing the series opener to the Albuquerque Isotopes (54-79) by a score of 9-3, Tuesday at Cheney Stadium.

Neither team scored for the first two innings, but Logan Warmoth broke the scoreless tie in the third. He gave Tacoma the lead with a two-run home run, his first of the year with the Rainiers.

Albuquerque cut their deficit in half with an RBI single from Grant Lavigne in the fourth, but a ground-rule double from Dominic Canzone put Tacoma back in front by two, at 3-1.

The Isotopes quickly tied it in the sixth with back-to-back solo home runs from Greg Jones and Zac Veen, the top two hitters in their order. It stayed 3-3 until the eighth, when Albuquerque took their first lead of the game.

A bloop single from Elehuris Montero brought in two runs and a two-out double from Lavigne extended their lead to 6-3. Albuquerque added three more runs in the ninth on singles from Jones and Jimmy Herron, growing their lead to six, at 9-3.

That was all they needed, as Riley Pint closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning, working around a walk with one strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES: Zac Veen went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a double, a home run and one run batted in. It marked his third multi-hit game of his young Triple-A career. Logan Warmoth went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and two runs batted in out of the nine-hole. It was his first home run and second multi-hit game with Tacoma.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game two of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

