Albuquerque Wins Series-Opener Over Tacoma, 9-3

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - With the score tied at three in the top of the eighth, the Isotopes plated three runs behind a two-run single by Elehuris Montero and RBI double by Grant Lavigne to claim a 9-3 series-opening win over Reno Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes won their third-straight game, tying the club's season-high winning streak (three times), last done July 10-12 vs. Tacoma. Albuquerque has also won five of its last seven.

-Greg Jones and Zac Veen belted back-to-back clouts in the top of the sixth inning, the eighth set of back-to-back homers on the year for the Isotopes and first since August 6 vs. Sacramento (Elehuris Montero and Sean Bouchard). It also ends a string of three-straight back-to-back blasts by Montero and Bouchard.

-Albuquerque's bullpen (Lambert, Hill, Davis and Pint) did not allow a run for the fifth time in its last six games.

-The Isotopes pitching staff relented just three runs, the 11th time in their last 18 contests holding their opponent to three runs or fewer and sixth time in the last seven games.

-Albuquerque has swiped a bag in eight-straight games, the second-longest streak of the season (high: 12 games, franchise record, April 18-May 1,

-The Isotopes plated nine runs on the night, just the second time the club has scored nine-plus runs in their last 17 games.

-Tacoma's Blas Castano tossed 6.0 innings and allowed just three runs, the 23rd quality start by an opponent (last: August 28 vs. Reno, Humberto Casstellanos).

-Albuquerque improves to 9-15 in series openers and 6-6 on the road. The club has also won three-straight series openers.

-Zac Veen tallied three hits, his first three-hit game with Albuquerque, including his third homer in ninth Triple-A game and a double. It was his fourth game of 2024 with three-plus hits (last: April 26 vs. Portland). He also tallied an RBI, his 10th with the club.

-Greg Jones recorded his 24th multi-hit game, including his 13th homer of the year and first since August 22 at Sugar Land. Also drove in two runs, his 10th multi-RBI game and first since August 11 vs. Sacramento.

-Grant Lavigne swatted two knocks for his second-straight multi-hit game and 22nd of the year. He also drove in two runs, his 11th multi-RBI game and first since August 9 vs. Sacramento. Collected a double, his first extra-base since August 17 at Round Rock.

-Elehuris Montero drove in two runs for his ninth multi-RBI game and also swiped his first stolen base of the year and first since July 27, 2022, vs. Las Vegas.

-Jimmy Herron drove in two runs for his team-leading 20th multi-RBI game of the year. Has a hit in four-straight (4x19). Has eight RBI in his last nine games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm MT from Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque is set to start Tanner Gordon while Tacoma is expected to start Casey Lawrence.

