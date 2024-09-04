Call the ASPCA, Reno Continues to Torment Chihuahuas

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Reno Aces beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-2 Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces have now won all seven matchups against the Chihuahuas this season.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Brandon Lockridge went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Lockridge has a five-game hitting streak and has a .524 on-base percentage during the streak. El Paso right fielder Cal Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a walk and has reached base multiple times in each of his last three games.

Kevin Kopps pitched 1.1 scoreless innings out of El Paso's bullpen and hasn't allowed any runs in three appearances since returning from the Injured List. Reno catcher Michael Pérez went 3-for-3 with a walk and three doubles, which was one shy of Reno's season high for doubles in a game by an individual player.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (21-37), Reno (33-24)

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (3-5, 3.42) vs. Reno LHP Blake Walston (3-2, 5.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

