Aviators Take Series Opener Over Express, 5-1

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (27-30 | 64-67) dropped the series opener at Las Vegas Ballpark to the Las Vegas Aviators (28-29 | 65-67) by a final score of 5-1 on Tuesday night

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (8-10, 5.72) was tagged with the loss after allowing four earned runs over 6.0 innings of work with six hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. Las Vegas starter RHP Brandon Bielak (3-3, 6.08) collected the win after 6.0 innings of shutout baseball with only four hits and five strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Aviators struck first in the third inning. After a leadoff walk for RF Colby Thomas, LF Hoy Park earned a one-out walk. 2B Logan Davidson came up with two outs and loaded the bases on another walk. C Carlos Perez made the Express pay with a grand slam down the left field line to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, Las Vegas made it a 5-0 advantage. 1B Ryan Noda cracked a solo shot to right field and extended the lead.

The E-Train collected their lone run of the night with two outs in the eighth inning. After back-to-back singles from CF Dustin Harris and SS Jax Biggers, 1B Blaine Crim singled down the right field line to score Harris, but he was thrown out trying to extend his knock into a double. The Express put a man on in the ninth but eventually fell, 5-1.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express OF Trevor Hauver stayed hot. He finished 2-for-4 with a single and a double. In his last 14 games, Hauver is slashing .358/.460/.623 with eight doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, eight runs scored, nine walks and 16 strikeouts.

The E-Train offense has scored two runs in their last 24.0 innings of work going back to the third inning of Saturday's game against Oklahoma City (Excluding the 10th inning on Saturday). Round Rock went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position tonight.

Next up: Round Rock returns to Las Vegas Ballpark tomorrow night for game two of the series. Express RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start against Aviators Robert Dugger (4-1, 4.80). First pitch is set for 9:05 p.m. CT.

