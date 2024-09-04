McDonald Deals, River Cats Rake in 13-0 Victory

September 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Sacramento River Cats hadn't had much success at Smith's Ballpark this season. It was a different story on Tuesday night. Sacramento slugged 19 hits and got a stellar performance from Trevor McDonald (2-2), as he and the River Cats' pitching staff retired 27 of 29 hitters in a 13-0 blowout of the Salt Lake Bees to open a 12-game road trip.

To open the game, the River Cats picked up right where they left off on Sunday afternoon when they scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth in a stunning victory. Sacramento scored five runs in the top of the first, with David Villar starting the scoring with a two-run double. Hunter Bishop followed and extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single to right to make it 3-0. Donovan Walton added a two-run double later in the frame to make it a 5-0 advantage.

The River Cats added one more run off of Salt Lake starter Luis Ledo (1-3) when Trenton Brooks drove in Wade Meckler with an RBI single in the top of the second to stretch it to a 6-0 lead.

Ledo suffered the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits in two innings of work.

Meanwhile, McDonald retired the first 11 batters he faced before surrendering a two-out double to Willie Calhoun. After giving up a two-out triple to Bryce Teodosio in the last of the fifth, McDonald went on to retire his final four hitters and started River Cats pitching on a stretch of 13 consecutive Bees batters set down to close out the ballgame.

McDonald earned the win after tossing six brilliant innings while collecting five strikeouts along the way. Spencer Howard followed with two perfect innings while Austin Warren set the side down in order in the ninth.

The River Cats added seven runs over the final three innings on offense, including a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Trenton Brooks. Every River Cats hitter reached base in the contest and all but one had a hit.

The River Cats and Bees continue their series on Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark, with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

